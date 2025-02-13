UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

UBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

UBS Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of UBS opened at $33.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.46. UBS Group has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $35.84.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UBS Group by 226.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 19,382 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $724,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in UBS Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in UBS Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Featured Articles

