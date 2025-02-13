Values First Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 22,482 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 13,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.9% during the third quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 14,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 62,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 29,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN opened at $16.59 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $18.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.85.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 50.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.50 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

