Values First Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Values First Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 22.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $131.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.55 and its 200 day moving average is $92.67. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $134.18.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.04. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 91.87% and a negative return on equity of 158.36%. The firm had revenue of $104.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $137.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.13.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

