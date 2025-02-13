Values First Advisors Inc. Purchases 942 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 10.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $22.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.50. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.39.

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 3.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.82%.

KIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.97.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

