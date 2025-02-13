Values First Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,061 DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. CWM LLC increased its position in DT Midstream by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 324.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 8.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 95.6% in the third quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.
DT Midstream Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of DTM opened at $98.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.17 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.03 and its 200-day moving average is $91.16.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DTM
DT Midstream Company Profile
DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than DT Midstream
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.