Values First Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,061 DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. CWM LLC increased its position in DT Midstream by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 324.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 8.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 95.6% in the third quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of DTM opened at $98.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.17 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.03 and its 200-day moving average is $91.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on DT Midstream from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DT Midstream from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DT Midstream from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.56.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

