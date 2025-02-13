Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 1,102,166 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,392,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,102,166 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 4.9% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,829,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSM. MontVue Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 44,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 11,008 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 16,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $206.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $122.91 and a 12 month high of $226.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

