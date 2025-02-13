Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,008,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,888,808 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $248,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 184,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 17,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,285,000 after buying an additional 1,424,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.90.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:EMR opened at $124.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $96.62 and a 52 week high of $134.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.24 and a 200 day moving average of $116.95.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.