Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Stock Position Lifted by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,219,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,076,000 after purchasing an additional 13,559 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 127,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the third quarter worth $8,403,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its position in Vertiv by 112.5% during the third quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Trading Down 9.7 %

Vertiv stock opened at $111.34 on Thursday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $155.84. The stock has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 55.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on VRT shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vertiv

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, insider Anand Sanghi sold 30,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total value of $4,373,094.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,114.08. This trade represents a 61.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $2,108,370.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,526.50. The trade was a 81.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,527 shares of company stock valued at $23,105,682 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.