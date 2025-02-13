Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target Cut to $131.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $142.00 to $131.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Fox Advisors began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.57.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $111.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 74.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.38. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $155.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.88 and a 200 day moving average of $108.11.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $11,353,152.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,549.57. The trade was a 81.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.39, for a total transaction of $5,271,064.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,750. This trade represents a 60.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,527 shares of company stock worth $23,105,682 over the last quarter. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

