Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.08 and traded as high as $5.15. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 124,197 shares trading hands.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.08.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.20%.
About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.
