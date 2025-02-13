Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.08 and traded as high as $5.15. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 124,197 shares trading hands.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.08.

Get Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.20%.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.