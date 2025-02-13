Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.02, Zacks reports. Vistagen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,521.71% and a negative return on equity of 36.35%.

Shares of Vistagen Therapeutics stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,406. The company has a market capitalization of $79.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average of $3.00. Vistagen Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $5.74.

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focus to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's pipeline includes six clinical stage product candidates, including five investigational agents belonging to drugs known as pherines.

