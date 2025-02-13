Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.02, Zacks reports. Vistagen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,521.71% and a negative return on equity of 36.35%.
Vistagen Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Vistagen Therapeutics stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,406. The company has a market capitalization of $79.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average of $3.00. Vistagen Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $5.74.
About Vistagen Therapeutics
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vistagen Therapeutics
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Upstart’s Uptrend Is Just Getting Started: Its Time to Load Up
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
Receive News & Ratings for Vistagen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistagen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.