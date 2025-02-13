Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Short Interest Down 43.4% in January

Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decline of 43.4% from the January 15th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,799,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Vivos Stock Performance

Vivos stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,733. Vivos has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $59.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Vivos Company Profile

Vivos Inc, a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors in the United States. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for the treatment of solid tumors in animals.

