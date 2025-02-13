Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.710-0.740 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $715.0 million-$730.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $737.6 million. Vontier also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.000-3.150 EPS.

Vontier Trading Up 1.4 %

Vontier stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.24. 700,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $45.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.14.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Vontier had a return on equity of 45.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Vontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Vontier from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Vontier from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.63.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

