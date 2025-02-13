WaFd, Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:WAFDP)

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.
WaFd Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:WAFDP traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.79. 8,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,292. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.70. WaFd has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $19.75.
