WaFd, Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:WAFDP)

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

WaFd Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFDP traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.79. 8,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,292. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.70. WaFd has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $19.75.

About WaFd

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

