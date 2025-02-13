Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Hits New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $84.63 and last traded at $86.27, with a volume of 125828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.98.

The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.18). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 9.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1,295.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 64.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 28.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.55.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

