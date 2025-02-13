Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Price Target to $82.00

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

MCRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.20.

MCRI opened at $92.57 on Wednesday. Monarch Casino & Resort has a fifty-two week low of $64.50 and a fifty-two week high of $93.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.73 and its 200 day moving average is $79.48.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.23. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 16.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Monarch Casino & Resort’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

In related news, CEO John Farahi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total value of $77,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,059,477.20. This trade represents a 0.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCRI. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 96.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Trust Point Inc. raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.5% during the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 62.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

