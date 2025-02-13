Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Sets New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $143.84 and last traded at $143.17, with a volume of 2062086 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $142.59.

The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 3.20%.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WELL. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Welltower from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $190.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.96.

Institutional Trading of Welltower

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in Welltower by 37.0% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Welltower by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.27. The company has a market capitalization of $91.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

