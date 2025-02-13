West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07, Zacks reports. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 18.41%. West Pharmaceutical Services updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.000-6.200 EPS.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 36.5 %

Shares of NYSE WST traded down $117.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $204.72. 3,220,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,948. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.13. West Pharmaceutical Services has a one year low of $201.82 and a one year high of $408.88. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.01.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WST shares. UBS Group raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.75.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

