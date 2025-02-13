West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07, Zacks reports. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 18.41%. West Pharmaceutical Services updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.000-6.200 EPS.
West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 36.5 %
Shares of NYSE WST traded down $117.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $204.72. 3,220,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,948. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.13. West Pharmaceutical Services has a one year low of $201.82 and a one year high of $408.88. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.01.
West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.46%.
West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.
