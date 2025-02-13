William E. Rote Sells 5,200 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTXGet Free Report) SVP William E. Rote sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $122,356.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,152.07. This represents a 5.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Travere Therapeutics Trading Down 2.3 %

TVTX stock opened at $23.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.71. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $25.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 158.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

