Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 20,347 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 17,915 shares.The stock last traded at $379.62 and had previously closed at $387.48.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is 32.94%.

In other Winmark news, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 2,741 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.70, for a total transaction of $1,117,505.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,152,553.80. The trade was a 1.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Winmark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Winmark by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Winmark during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Winmark during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

