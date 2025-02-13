WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,111,117 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 392% from the previous session’s volume of 225,880 shares.The stock last traded at $81.60 and had previously closed at $80.91.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Get WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.