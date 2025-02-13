WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 155,218 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the previous session’s volume of 63,762 shares.The stock last traded at $63.89 and had previously closed at $63.34.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $993.49 million, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.76.

Get WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 1.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 167.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.