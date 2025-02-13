Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.15 EPS

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The casino operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $1.15, Zacks reports. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 61.16% and a net margin of 13.37%.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ WYNN traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,983,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,210. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.76. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $71.63 and a 1 year high of $110.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WYNN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

