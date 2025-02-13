Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 23.78 ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Wynnstay Group had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 4.69%.

Wynnstay Group Stock Performance

LON:WYN traded up GBX 10 ($0.12) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 325 ($4.05). 118,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.53, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Wynnstay Group has a 52-week low of GBX 270 ($3.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 418.50 ($5.21). The stock has a market capitalization of £74.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 299.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 318.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gareth Davies sold 3,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.01), for a total value of £10,638.88 ($13,242.32). Corporate insiders own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WYN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Wynnstay Group from GBX 470 ($5.85) to GBX 430 ($5.35) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research report on Tuesday.

About Wynnstay Group

Wynnstay is a leading UK provider of agricultural supplies and services to farmers and rural communities, mainly in England and Wales. It manufactures and supplies a comprehensive range of agricultural inputs for both livestock and arable farmers, including feed, seed and fertiliser. Through its crop marketing arm, GrainLink, it also provides a channel for arable farmers to sell their grain, and its specialist teams provide advice on the latest farming techniques, including environmental measures, and animal health and nutrition.

Wynnstay supplies both direct-to-farm and via its extensive network of depots.

Featured Articles

