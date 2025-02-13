Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Short Interest Update

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of YUEIY opened at $10.30 on Thursday. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88.

Get Yue Yuen Industrial alerts:

About Yue Yuen Industrial

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People’s Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.

Receive News & Ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.