Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Short Interest Update

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Up 6.8 %
Shares of YUEIY opened at $10.30 on Thursday. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88.
About Yue Yuen Industrial
