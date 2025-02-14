2176423 Ontario Ltd. Buys 363,500 Shares of Heliostar Metals Ltd. (CVE:HST) Stock

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (CVE:HST – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 363,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.96 per share, with a total value of C$349,577.95.

2176423 Ontario Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Heliostar Metals alerts:

On Friday, February 7th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 500,000 shares of Heliostar Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$460,450.00.

On Thursday, January 30th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 769,000 shares of Heliostar Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$518,306.00.

Heliostar Metals Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cormark upgraded Heliostar Metals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

About Heliostar Metals

(Get Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an American real estate investment trust that invests in hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in six domestic and one international joint ventures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heliostar Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heliostar Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.