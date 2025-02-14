4,428 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Acquired by Asset Planning Inc

Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000. Chubb makes up 0.9% of Asset Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,576,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,492,103,000 after buying an additional 1,052,999 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,226,000 after buying an additional 388,746 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,172,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,070,000 after buying an additional 389,343 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 28,885.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 935,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,696,640,000 after buying an additional 931,841 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 925,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,940,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.73.

NYSE CB opened at $267.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.72. The company has a market capitalization of $107.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $238.85 and a 12 month high of $302.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.02%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

