4,500,279 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Acquired by Kedalion Capital Management LLP

Kedalion Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,500,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,795,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 98.3% of Kedalion Capital Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 53,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
NYSEARCA VOO opened at $560.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $507.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $453.60 and a 12 month high of $561.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $549.79 and a 200-day moving average of $532.76.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Upstart’s Uptrend Is Just Getting Started: Its Time to Load Up
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.