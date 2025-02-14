4,500,279 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Acquired by Kedalion Capital Management LLP

Kedalion Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,500,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,795,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 98.3% of Kedalion Capital Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 53,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $560.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $507.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $453.60 and a 12 month high of $561.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $549.79 and a 200-day moving average of $532.76.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

