Ademir Sarcevic Sells 2,000 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Stock

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $390,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,847.84. This represents a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ademir Sarcevic also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Standex International alerts:

On Wednesday, November 20th, Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,600 shares of Standex International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.81, for a total value of $319,696.00.

Standex International Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE SXI opened at $190.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.97. Standex International Co. has a one year low of $154.45 and a one year high of $212.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.23. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. Research analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standex International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Standex International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,418,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,283,000 after acquiring an additional 15,518 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Standex International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 584,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,283,000 after acquiring an additional 11,774 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Standex International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 556,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Standex International by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 524,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,066,000 after acquiring an additional 64,373 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Standex International by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 486,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,849,000 after acquiring an additional 23,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SXI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Standex International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Standex International from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Standex International

About Standex International

(Get Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.