Allied Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALOD) Short Interest Update

Allied Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Allied Resources Stock Performance

Allied Resources stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12. Allied Resources has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.20. The stock has a market cap of $649,750.00, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Allied Resources alerts:

Allied Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Allied Resources, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas in the United States. It owns varying interests in a total of 145 wells situated on acreage of approximately 3,400 acres in Ritchie and Calhoun counties, West Virginia; and 10 wells situated on acreage of approximately 2,510 acres in Goliad, Edwards, and Jackson counties, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.