Allied Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALOD) Short Interest Update

Allied Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Allied Resources Stock Performance
Allied Resources stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12. Allied Resources has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.20. The stock has a market cap of $649,750.00, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.52.
Allied Resources Company Profile
