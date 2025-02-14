Alpha Finance Lab Hits One Day Volume of $1.83 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for $0.0516 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $51.61 million and $1.83 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 909,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is stellaxyz.io. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

