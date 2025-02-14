AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMC) Short Interest Update

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

AlphaTime Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATMC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207. AlphaTime Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $11.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.28.

Get AlphaTime Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AlphaTime Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AlphaTime Acquisition stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMC – Free Report) by 64.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 505,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,896 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 7.36% of AlphaTime Acquisition worth $5,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AlphaTime Acquisition

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AlphaTime Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlphaTime Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.