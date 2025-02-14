Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s share price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $227.23 and last traded at $228.52. 9,084,561 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 34,230,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $230.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.74.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.98. The company has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $3,054,899.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,261 shares in the company, valued at $69,918,559.59. The trade was a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,214. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its position in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Amazon.com by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.