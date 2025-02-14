American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.77 and last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 26916 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Trading Up 0.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Axle & Manufacturing

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.69 million, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $62,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 51.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 11,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.