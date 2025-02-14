Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Stock Position Decreased by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,385 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Amplitude were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMPL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,056,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,262,000 after purchasing an additional 64,574 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 7.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,078,000 after acquiring an additional 126,056 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Amplitude by 56.6% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,482,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,300,000 after acquiring an additional 535,624 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 20,657 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Amplitude by 524.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 460,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 386,915 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Amplitude Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Amplitude stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 1.37. Amplitude, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Amplitude from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Amplitude from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Amplitude from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson raised Amplitude to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Amplitude from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMPL

Insider Buying and Selling at Amplitude

In other news, Director Eric Vishria sold 3,563 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $42,756.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 276,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,496. The trade was a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amplitude

(Free Report)

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.