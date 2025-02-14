Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Separately, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 32.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 96.6% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 34.7% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,422 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BUD stock opened at $53.21 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $45.94 and a twelve month high of $67.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $95.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.24.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

