Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.00.
Separately, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.
BUD stock opened at $53.21 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $45.94 and a twelve month high of $67.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $95.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.24.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
