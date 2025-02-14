Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the January 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Apollomics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APLM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.73. 3,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,245. Apollomics has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.87.

Get Apollomics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Apollomics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Apollomics stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Free Report) by 247.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,259,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 896,316 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 1.41% of Apollomics worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

Apollomics Company Profile

Apollomics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of oncology therapies to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to eradicate cancer. The company’s products portfolio includes Vebreltinib (APL-101), an oral active, highly selective c-Met inhibitor, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; APL-102, an oral active, small molecule Multiple Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor, which is in a in a Phase 1 clinical trial to inhibit various kinases that are aberrantly activated in cancer cells; and APL-122, a tumor inhibitor candidate, targeting ErbB1/2/4 signaling pathwaysthat is in Phase 1 dose escalation clinical trials to treat cancers within the brain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apollomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.