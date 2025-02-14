Ardmore Shipping’s (ASC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE ASC opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.91 million, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.25. Ardmore Shipping has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $23.44.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.08). Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 23.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 261.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 302.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 2,906.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

