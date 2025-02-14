Ardor (ARDR) Price Hits $0.0719 on Major Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $71.83 million and approximately $8.43 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0719 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00027186 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000240 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00003625 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00007462 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00005090 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,466,231 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

