Aries Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Aries Wealth Management cut its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Stryker
In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Stryker Price Performance
Shares of Stryker stock opened at $388.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.02 billion, a PE ratio of 50.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $314.93 and a 12 month high of $406.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $377.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.15.
Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Stryker Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.30%.
About Stryker
Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.
