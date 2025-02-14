Aries Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Aries Wealth Management cut its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $442.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Stryker from $366.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.68.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $388.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.02 billion, a PE ratio of 50.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $314.93 and a 12 month high of $406.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $377.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.30%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

