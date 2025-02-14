Armlogi (NASDAQ:BTOC) Releases Earnings Results

Armlogi (NASDAQ:BTOC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Armlogi had a return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 0.02%.

Armlogi Trading Down 10.4 %

Armlogi stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.36. The stock had a trading volume of 137,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.04 million and a PE ratio of 338.10. Armlogi has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $8.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.85.

About Armlogi

Armlogi Holding Corp. is a warehousing and logistics service provider which offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment. Armlogi Holding Corp. is based in WALNUT, CA.

