Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, an increase of 117.1% from the January 15th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Asahi Kasei Stock Performance

Shares of AHKSY stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Asahi Kasei has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $15.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.64.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 7.90%.

Asahi Kasei Company Profile

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures and sells chemicals. It offers caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, polyethylenes, polyethylenes powder, PMMA resin, polystyrene, polybutadiene rubbers, styrene/butadiene rubbers, clear styrenic copolymer, styrenic thermoplastic elastomer, hydrogenated styrenic elastomers, membranes and systems, functional materials, foams, purging compound, polyisocyanates, polycarbonatediol, aluminum paste, latex, photopolymers and platemaking systems, films, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene.

