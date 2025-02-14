Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,494 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $94,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 66,909.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,378,390 shares of the software company’s stock worth $713,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,333 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,690,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,017,373,000 after purchasing an additional 787,356 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Adobe by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,168,584 shares of the software company’s stock worth $519,646,000 after buying an additional 347,536 shares in the last quarter. Seilern Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $110,744,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,703,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $475.00 price target (down previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $625.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $573.00.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total transaction of $1,643,086.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,888,020.16. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $145,567.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,203.55. This represents a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,681 shares of company stock worth $2,525,126 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $459.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $449.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $497.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $403.75 and a 12 month high of $610.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

