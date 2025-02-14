Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,060,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,601 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $59,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 311,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 8.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,268,000 after purchasing an additional 40,733 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its position in VICI Properties by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,282,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 7.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,823,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,847,000 after purchasing an additional 770,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on VICI. Wedbush cut VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

VICI Properties stock opened at $30.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.46. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $34.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

