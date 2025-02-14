Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $64.44 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 278,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,816 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $64,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth $5,923,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Danaher by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Danaher by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Danaher by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,125,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total value of $1,277,541.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,149.90. This represents a 21.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $277.00 price target (down from $299.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.00.

Danaher Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:DHR opened at $203.56 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $196.80 and a one year high of $281.70. The company has a market cap of $147.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.49 and a 200-day moving average of $250.28.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 20.45%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

