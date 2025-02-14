Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 227,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $47,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $764,543,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,442,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,696,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,664 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 788.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 632,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,700,000 after acquiring an additional 561,377 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 1,238.6% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 603,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,488,000 after purchasing an additional 558,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,254,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on FI shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fiserv from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fiserv from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.

Fiserv Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $229.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.98 and a 1-year high of $233.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.