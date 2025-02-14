Asset Planning Inc Makes New Investment in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American States Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 367.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in American States Water by 18,820.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 31.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on AWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of American States Water from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

American States Water Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $75.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.81. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $66.03 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 62.63%.

American States Water Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

