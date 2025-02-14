Asset Planning Inc Purchases Shares of 30,375 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 30,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000. General Mills accounts for approximately 1.5% of Asset Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 61.5% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $67,144.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,546.50. This represents a 2.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $59.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.85 and a twelve month high of $75.90.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on GIS. Bank of America raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

