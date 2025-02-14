Attessa Capital LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Attessa Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 570,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,274,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 18.6% of Attessa Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lummis Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

VEA opened at $51.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.24. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

