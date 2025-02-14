Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMIX) Short Interest Update

Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,900 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the January 15th total of 111,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 401,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 11.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of AMIX stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,441. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average is $9.05. Autonomix Medical has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17.

Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autonomix Medical will post -10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autonomix Medical, Inc, a development stage medical device development company, focuses on advancing technologies for sensing and treating disorders relating to the peripheral nervous system. Its technology platform includes a catheter-based microchip-enabled sensing array to detect and differentiate peripheral neural signals.

